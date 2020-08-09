1/1
Ruth Backer
1930 - 2020
Ruth Yanofsky Backer, 89, late of Woodbridge, CT entered into rest on August 6, 2020. She was born September 14, 1930 in Massachusetts and lived in Marblehead, MA for over 50 years. She was predeceased by her husband Larry Backer and her parents Jeanette and Benjamin Yanofsky. She is survived by her son David and Sharon Backer. Ruth grew up in Saugus Ma, and attended Boston University, She taught in the Saugus Public School's for over 30 years. A Private Graveside Service will be held for Ruth. A celebration of life will be held next year. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to David and Rhoda Chase family Movement Disorder Center, Hartford Hospital, Department of Philanthropy, 80 Seymour Street, P.O Box 5037, Hartford CT. 06102

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 8, 2020
The words we want to say
are difficult to find sometimes.
Their journey begins far,
far away in the heart.

With sincere condolences,
Cheryl Yagjian
Cheryl Yagjian
