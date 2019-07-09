|
|
Buesser, Ruth
Ruth A. (Fiske) Buesser, 66, died peacefully on July 5, 2019 at her home. She was predecased by her husband Fred Buesser and longtime companion Dianna (Beckwith) Hart. Ruth lived many years in Milford, CT and Forest City, NC before spending her last days in FL.
Ruth was born on February 5, 1953 in Danbury, CT daughter of the late William and Irene Fiske. Ruth worked in the graphic design industry and was a proud U.S. Army veteran.
Ruth is survived by her dear friends, Kathy and Greg Hart of Milford, CT, Stacie and Bob Plaut of SC and Pam Buesser of Navarre, FL.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck, CT. There are no calling hours and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019