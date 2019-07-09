New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
(203) 729-4334
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Cemetery
Cross Street
Naugatuck, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Buesser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Buesser


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Buesser Obituary
Buesser, Ruth
Ruth A. (Fiske) Buesser, 66, died peacefully on July 5, 2019 at her home. She was predecased by her husband Fred Buesser and longtime companion Dianna (Beckwith) Hart. Ruth lived many years in Milford, CT and Forest City, NC before spending her last days in FL.
Ruth was born on February 5, 1953 in Danbury, CT daughter of the late William and Irene Fiske. Ruth worked in the graphic design industry and was a proud U.S. Army veteran.
Ruth is survived by her dear friends, Kathy and Greg Hart of Milford, CT, Stacie and Bob Plaut of SC and Pam Buesser of Navarre, FL.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck, CT. There are no calling hours and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now