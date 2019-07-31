Home

Renzoni, Ruth C.
Ruth Renzoni, of Hamden, formerly of West Haven, passed away on July 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Augustine Renzoni. Ruth was a loving and compassionate mother, she adored children and was a foster mom to many children over the years. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing.
A memorial service and interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Bernard Cemetery, there will be no visiting hours.
To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2019
