Carr, Ruth
Ruth Byrne Carr left this life for a new one on May 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edward W. Byrne and Madeleine DeLeuil Williams of New York. She was predeceased by two sisters Betty Ann Adams and Barbara Nappi. She leaves behind to enjoy their lives her husband Joe Daniel Carr, her daughters Christine Lesnieski (Daniel), Tracy Bennett (Matthew), and her son Daniel Carr (Cindy). Her precious grandchildren are Steven Carr, Logan Carr, Greer Lesnieski, Austin Carr and Blake Carr. She also leaves a sister Penny Byrne of New York. Ruth's last years were shared with her husband and her dogs Zoey and B.B. She and her husband were married in 1960 and had a wonderful life together.
Ruth graduated from Flower-Fifth Ave School of Nursing as an RN. Three years later she joined the Navy Nurse Corps where she met her husband. She was always proud of being a veteran, retiring as a LtJg. After moving to West Haven, she was employed at the West Haven Veterans Medical Center, first as a staff nurse in SICU and then as a Head Nurse Manager of the Blind Center for 24 years. In addition she was also the first Diabetes Coordinator and the last three years was also Head Nurse Manager of the Dialysis Unit. She received many awards and promotions while there. She received a BA and MA in Psychology from the University of New Haven. She was a Certified Diabetes Educator and was the first chairperson of the Visually Impaired group of the American Association of Diabetes Educators. As a Women Veteran Coordinator at West Haven she was instrumental in the design of the women's clinic.
After retiring she worked briefly at the Joslin Clinic in New London and the American Red Cross. After training as a Hypnotherapist she opened her own practice as a Hypnotherapist and an Emotional Freedom Therapist. She and her husband shared an award as the "2009 Hypnotist of the Year." She was very active in the New Haven Lions and was their first Women President. She was honored with the Knight of the Blind Award, the Melvin Jones Fellow Award and a Lions International Presidents Certificate of Appreciation. She was also a member of Hamden BNI where she served as the Secretary/Treasurer 2010-2011.
Ruth was very active as a volunteer at St. Johns Vianney and Our Lady of Victory parishes. She was a Lay Minister and received the St. Josephs Medal in 2009. She was on many committees but her favorite was the Lazarus committee. In 1989 she was able to go to Medjugorje and Rome.
In 2014 Ruth and Dan bought a house in Vero Beach, FL where they spent the next few winters and the past two years. Besides being in the pool every day Ruth also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society. Ruth especially enjoyed her days spent with dear friends Mo and John Mazzacane.
Ruth always credited her husband in pushing her into many endeavors. Without his help she claimed she would not have been so successful. She felt her life had always been blessed and her constant prayers were for her family and peace in the world. Ruth requests that if you care to give a donation in her name please give to the Wounded Warriors Project or to a charity of your choice.
A Funeral Mass will be said at St John Vianney Church on future date. Interment will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.