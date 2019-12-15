New Haven Register Obituaries
Ruth Cohane Obituary
COHANE, RUTH
Ruth Charlotte Shaw Cohane, 99, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Regency House, Wallingford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late James J. Cohane. Ruth was born in Bristol on September 19, 1920 and was the daughter of the late William and Charlotte Sibley Shaw. Mother of Janet Cohane, James (Joanne) Cohane and William (Valerie Goodkin) Cohane. Grandmother of Lia (Neil) Saulino, James (Jessica) Cohane, Shannon (Jesse) White and Charlotte (Christopher) Cusano. Great-grandmother of Luca, Nicolas and Aniello Saulino, Aurora White and Matteo Cusano. Sister of Annabelle Shaw and the late William and Richard Shaw. Sister-in-law of Geraldine Shaw. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to the Office of All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Wednesday morning, Dec. 18th at 11:15 and can follow the funeral procession to the graveside for an 11:30 service. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 2969 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 16, 2019
