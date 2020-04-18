|
Breslin, Ruth E. Lyall
Ruth Elizabeth Lyall Breslin, 96, of Woodbridge, Connecticut, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday in Woodbridge, Connecticut. Ruth was born in Eagle Pass, Texas to Alexander Lyall, Jr. and Isabel Roijas on September 25, 1923. She went to Eagle Pass High School in her hometown. She graduated in 1945 from University of Texas, Austin with a bachelor's degree and went on to receive a masters degree in Public Health from Tulane University and a masters degree in Clinical Social Work from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Ruth did her residency at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City. While living in the West Village, she met her husband John Breslin, a native of Long Island, who had returned to New York after the war. She and John, a former executive for Armstrong Tires, were married for fifty-nine years. She married John Breslin at St. Ignatius Church in New York City. They settled in Bethany, Connecticut and had a daughter Alexandra Breslin, who passed away in 2017. The daughter of a Mexican mother and a Scottish-American father, Ruth grew up fluent in both Spanish and English and identified strongly with both cultures. During a brief hiatus from graduate work, Ruth worked with immigrant populations from Sierra Mexicana who had moved to San Antonio for work. A high incidence of infant mortality had been noted in the camps but could not be explained. Through fieldwork visits, Ruth realized that the mothers, accustomed to the cold of the mountains, were swaddling the infants in clothes too heavy for the humid Texas heat. Knowing that she would have to gain the trust of both the women and men of the families, she convinced a local brewer to co-sponsor a health fair with a local hospital and hand out cold beer. With the help of local clinics she implemented a system of prenatal classes and health fairs that acculturated the mothers to their new surroundings. A creative and thoughtful clinician, Ruth always found creative ways to connect with her patients ensuring that they received the very best care. Proud of her Mexican heritage, Ruth worked extensively with the growing Mexican community in the Yale New Haven Hospital area. She went on to become the Director of Social Work at Yale New Haven Hospital and was an integral part of the creation of the Newborn Special Care Unit (NICU) at Yale. In addition to these impressive professional accomplishments, in her retirement she ministered to shut-ins in Woodbridge through her church, was a member of the Bethany Garden Club and was a passionate supporter of the Audubon Society where her daughter was an administrator for many years. Ruth was an advocate and a visionary for so many less fortunate than herself. Ruth is survived by her sisters-in-law, Maureen Munoz, Elizabeth "Betty" Breslin, and Ingrid Lyall, as well as 11 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews and 6 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother George Lyall who passed in 2019. The family of Ruth Breslin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the wonderful and loving caregivers and support staff that cared for her in her last few years, with a special thanks for the loving care provided by Doris Jones.
A small graveside funeral was held on April 15, 2020 at Northwest Cemetery in Woodbridge Connecticut. It was officiated by Reverend Christopher M. Ford from Our Lady of Assumption Church. A memorial service celebrating Ruth's life will be held at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. was in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Ruth's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020