Gibson , Ruth
Ruth Etta Francis (Nannie) Gibson 97, was born on July 22, 1922 in New Haven, CT to the loving parents Norman Dawson and Minnie Guy. Ruth Entered eternal rest on March 6, 2020 in New Haven, CT. Ruth met and married Bryant Gibson and from this union they had 13 children. Nannie leaves to cherish her memory sons, Todd Gibson, Willard Ford, Luther Gibson, Henry (Lizzie) Gibson, daughters Laura Gibson, Matilda (Domingo) Roman, Ruth Brown, Mattie Wright, Minnie Gibson, Annie Gibson along with a host of other relatives and friends who loved her deeply. A celebration of life will be held Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The New Trinity Temple Church, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort, please visit, www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020