Hassenmayer, Ruth
Ruth Eleanor Miles Hassenmayer, age 90, was entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home of 61 years in Milford, Connecticut. She was born on April 10, 1930 in Stamford, Connecticut to her loving parents, the late Ralph Sylvester and Marion Mahogany Miles. Ruth was a proud homemaker, loving wife and loving mother to four sons. Ruth is survived by her loving husband Walter (Skip) of 71 years. Ruth and Skip were high school sweethearts, graduating together from Milford High School in the class of 1948. They were married on September 10, 1949 and had four sons, Thomas, James, Douglas and David. She was predeceased by both Doug and Dave. They moved to their current residence in Milford in 1959. Ruth was a twin to her brother, Bob Miles and one of five children, the others being Edward, Mary and Jane. She was predeceased by Edward, Mary and Bob. In addition to her husband Skip, Ruth is survived by her sons Thomas (Morgan) of New Haven, Jim of Orange, her daughters-in-law Kathleen Hassenmayer of Milford and Analida Hassenmayer of Fayetteville North Carolina. Also by grandsons Daniel of Orange, Robert (Tricia) of Orange, Edward of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Gerry (Dana) of Greenville, South Carolina and great-grandchildren Callen and Landyn. Ruth was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend of many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services and interment will be private and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020