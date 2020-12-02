Blake, Ruth L.
Ruth L. Blake of Wheelock, Vermont, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family on November 23, 2020. She was the last surviving child of Edwin and Josephine LaBrake; predeceased by her four siblings: Edwin, Jean, Marguerite, and Carol. Ruth, just a few weeks shy of her 98th birthday, was a native of Woodbridge, Connecticut. She graduated from Commercial High School in New Haven, spending much of her adult life in Ansonia, before retiring to Vermont in 1980 with her late husband, George. She married George R. Blake, Sr., on June 12th, 1943 and they were married for 57 years. Together they ran two, the Blake Bus Service and Fitzgerald Bus Company. Ruth was a dedicated member of St. Elizabeth Church, serving her community as a member of the Women's Group. Her selflessness in service was recognized in 2009 as an honoree for Women in Ministry within the Burlington Diocese. Ruth was an avid football fan, travel enthusiast, crafter, and snowmobiler. She received two awards from the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers: Snowmobiler of the Year (2011) and Trailblazer Award (2016). She is survived by her sons George Blake, Jr. and wife Diane of Wheelock (VT), Kenneth H. Blake of Middlefield (CT), and Kevin M. Blake and wife Karen of Ansonia (CT); grandchildren Jennifer, Melissa, Brian, Kelley, and Lindsay; great-grandchildren Alexander, Paul Jr., and Lily; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are being made through the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home of Lyndonville, Vermont. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
. Donations in Ruth's memory can be made out to St. Elizabeth Church, 49 Winter St. St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or Lyndon Rescue, Inc. PO Box 401, Lyndonville, VT 05851. All services will be held in Vermont.