Lamb-Brockett, Ruth "Bonnie"

Ruth "Bonnie" Lamb-Brockett 72 of East Haven passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2019. She was born July 29, 1946 in Mt. Carmel, PA to Charles and Ruth (Minning) Heiber. Bonnie is survived by her loving children, Bonnie Collins, Sherry Seabolt, Lisa Klemser, Roosevelt Brockett along with seven grandchildren, Coral Klemser, Timmy Livingston, Dean Collins, Marquise Roberts, Sean Klemser, Alexia Klemser and Kamrin Livingston. She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and a sister, Alice Heiber. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leroy Brockett (2014) and daughter, Tammy Lynn Livingston. Besides spending time with her family and friends, she was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. She loved her family, soldiers and veterans and belonged to American Legion Post 89 Auxiliary.

Family will receive friends from 9 – 11 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will then leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home for a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. in the Old Stone Church, 251 Main Street, East Haven with burial to follow at East Lawn Cemetery.

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019