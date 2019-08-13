|
|
LaValle, Ruth
Ruth LaValle, longtime resident of East Haven passed away peacefully at Hospice in Branford on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in New Haven on October 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Benson and Margaret (Bablonka) Benson. Loving mother of Debra LaValle (David) of Guilford and Kathy Young of New Haven. She is also survived by grandchildren Michelle Fogarty and Sara Fogarty of New York, David Fogarty and Sean Scanlon (Meghan) of Guilford; a sister, Ethel Moore of Guilford, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Benson, and sisters, Margaret Phelon, Mary McKenzie, Trudy Sullivan, Katherine Coimbra, and Dorothy Christopher.
Before retirement, Ruth worked as a cashier at Stop & Shop in Branford for many years. She loved going on day trips, shopping, spending time with her family, and her cat, Mia.
Friends are invited to her Celebration of Life on Fri, Aug 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Burial services will be held on Sat, Aug 17 at 10:30 a.m. in West Cemetery, 72 Jannas Lane, Madison. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2019