Kennedy, Ruth M.

Ruth M. Kennedy, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home in Wallingford. She was the wife of the late John J. Kennedy.

Mrs. Kennedy was born September 6, 1925, in New Haven, daughter of the late Angelo and Anna (Costello) Ruggiero.

Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her daughters, Ruth A. Kennedy, and her husband, Paul Sachs, of Newbury, VT, Mary Jo Jolma, and her husband, Bruce, of Clatskanie, OR, and Katherine H. Kennedy and her husband, Charles Flanagan, of North Haven, her sons, John J. Kennedy Jr., and his wife Sandra, of Cheshire, Robert D. Kennedy, and his wife, Ann, of Kennebunk, ME, and Peter G. Kennedy, and his wife, Denise, of Durham, and by her sister and best friend, Carol Grandjean of Woodbridge. She will also be missed by her 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements: Services for Mrs. Kennedy will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Beckett Church, 435 North Brooksvale Rd., Cheshire. Burial will follow at Mt. Saint Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby, CT. There are no calling hours and the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences, or to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2019