Cozzi, Ruth Marie (SanFilippo)
Ruth M. (SanFilippo) Cozzi longtime resident of Madison, passed away peacefully at Branford Hills Health Care Center on September 9th. Mrs. Cozzi was predeceased by the love of her life, Adrian Christopher Cozzi, her beloved daughter, Paula Marie Cozzi of Florence, Italy, and her granddaughter, Janie Cozzi. Mrs. Cozzi was born in the Bronx, NY on January 21, 1927, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose SanFilippo. Mrs Cozzi was the devoted mother of Christopher Cozzi of Guilford, Phillip Cozzi (Kristin) of Provincetown, MA, Claudia Fischer of Madison, and Peter Cozzi. She is survived by her grandchildren, Carly Rose Fisher, Alex Cole Fisher, and Oliver Cozzi.
Mrs. Cozzi graduated from the nursing program at Saint Vincent's Hospital, NYC in 1946. She cared for patients at St. Vincent's until 1956. Upon moving to Connecticut she continued her nursing career at Saint Raphael Hospital until retirement in 1980. Her motto was "never leave a patient in discomfort". A wonderful, loving mother, grandmother and friend, she was always available to care for her family whom she deeply loved.
Mrs. Cozzi was a devout Catholic and attended mass daily. She never lost her wonder of nature and the simple things in life. She was a beautiful spirit and will be missed by those who knew her and loved her, especially in her later years. Her son Christopher is grateful for the loving care his mother received from the staff at Branford Hills. Her last words to Christopher, were "I'm going home".
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tues., Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial will follow in West Cem., 72 Jannas Ln., Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Our Lady of Grace Monastery, 11 Race Hill Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 12, 2019