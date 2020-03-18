New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Miller Obituary
Miller, Ruth
Ruth (Clark) Miller passed away quietly on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Arden House in Hamden. Ruth was born in West Haven on August 7, 1923, daughter of the late Harry and Marie (Doyle) Clark. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Miller, her sister and best friend, Mae Celentano, and her brother Harry. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and her companion of 36 years, Francis Blanchette.
Ruth was employed by Hanover Insurance for several years. Following her retirement, Ruth joined the choir and Ladies' Guild of St. John Vianney Church in West Haven, where she was a communicant for many years. Ruth and Francis were enthusiastic volunteers at St. John Vianney's summer carnival. She also volunteered at the Noble Street Senior Center, where she was involved in various craft programs.
A memorial service will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21st at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the Noble Street Senior Center, 201 Noble St., West Haven, CT 06516. To send condolences or memories to Ruth's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -