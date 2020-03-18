|
Miller, Ruth
Ruth (Clark) Miller passed away quietly on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Arden House in Hamden. Ruth was born in West Haven on August 7, 1923, daughter of the late Harry and Marie (Doyle) Clark. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Miller, her sister and best friend, Mae Celentano, and her brother Harry. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and her companion of 36 years, Francis Blanchette.
Ruth was employed by Hanover Insurance for several years. Following her retirement, Ruth joined the choir and Ladies' Guild of St. John Vianney Church in West Haven, where she was a communicant for many years. Ruth and Francis were enthusiastic volunteers at St. John Vianney's summer carnival. She also volunteered at the Noble Street Senior Center, where she was involved in various craft programs.
A memorial service will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21st at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the Noble Street Senior Center, 201 Noble St., West Haven, CT 06516. To send condolences or memories to Ruth's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2020