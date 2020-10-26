1/1
Ruth Mitchell
Mitchell, Ruth
Ruth J. Mitchell "Pueblo," a lifelong New Haven resident, transitioned to her heavenly home on October 21, 2020. Born on October 4, 1943 to the late Rufus N. and Charlotte C. Mitchell. She leaves behind her children Kevin, Phillip, Stephanie, Ronald, Eric, Mark, LaRue and Renita along with 26 grandchildren, 14 great-grands, sisters Toni and Chey, brothers Freddy, Bobby and Teddy and Godsons Jermaine and Danny. Funeral Services are going to be held on Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020 at Beulah Heights Church, 782 Orchard St., New Haven, CT 06511. Because of the large family size and Covid restrictions we are please asking all friends who come through the viewing hour from 10-10:50 a.m. to exit the building so there will be enough restricted seating for Ruth's family. The service will be live streamed on Facebook. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Mitchell family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
