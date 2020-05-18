Poole, Ruth
Ruth Poole, 97, of Waterbury, died on May 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was the widow of the late Jeremiah Poole.
Ruth leaves her son Jerry Nathaniel Poole and numerous relatives.
Due to the restrictions all services are private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect with James R. Sanders, Funeral Director.
For online condolences, please visit www.prospectmemorial.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 18, 2020.