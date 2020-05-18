Ruth Poole
Poole, Ruth
Ruth Poole, 97, of Waterbury, died on May 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was the widow of the late Jeremiah Poole.
Ruth leaves her son Jerry Nathaniel Poole and numerous relatives.
Due to the restrictions all services are private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect with James R. Sanders, Funeral Director.
For online condolences, please visit www.prospectmemorial.com

Published in The New Haven Register on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prospect Memorial Funeral Home
72 Waterbury Road
Prospect, CT 06712
203-758-6008
