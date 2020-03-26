|
Ramstedt, Ruth
Ruth Florence Judzent Ramstedt, born April 16th, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY died March 20, 2020 in peace at Skyview Center in Wallingford Ct. at the age of 81 of complication from a stroke. Ruth was born in Brooklyn, NY. Her mother died shortly after giving birth to her. Ruth was then raised by her Aunt Mary and Uncle Frank Rasimas along with her four cousins in New Haven, CT. Ruth stayed at home to raise her four children before starting to work at Harco Labs in Branford, CT where she worked for 30 years until her retirement in 2005. She loved baking, cooking, buying lots of gifts for family members at Christmas and other holidays. Her favorite foods were cookie dough ice cream and chocolate cream pie and favorite place to go was the casinos, playing the one armed bandit with anyone she could persuade to accompany her or she would go by herself, spending hours there. Ruth is survived by her children, David Murdock Jr. of Middletown, CT, Thomas Murdock (Lynn) of Ashford, CT, Cathy Barboza of New Haven, CT and Laurie Ellis (David) of North Haven, CT. Ruth's first husband, David Murdock Sr. of Port Richey, Florida, sisters-in-law Delores Murdock, Jeanette Murdock and brother-in-law William Murdock. Grandchildren, Raelene, Brodie, Jalena, Mike, Melissa, Sarah, Kate, Justin, Miranda, Alicia and Brandon along with 15 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Robert Ramstedt, her sister Helen Karpinski, grandson Ariel Crespo and granddaughter Amber Kirdzik.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020