McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Ruth Sutton


1939 - 2020
Sutton, Ruth
Ruth F. Sutton 80, of New Haven, CT passed away on March 17, 2020. Born on Dec. 21, 1939 in Oriental North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Clen and Elizabeth Gibbs Fulcher. She was survived by her son Cecil R. Sutton (Jennifer), four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one brother and on godson Alex Miller (Kaprice). She was predeceased by her daughter Lori Sutton five brothers and two sisters. A private burial will take place Sat., March 28, 2020. Services of entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Sutton family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 27, 2020
