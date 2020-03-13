|
Upham Petremont, Ruth
Ruth Pratt Upham Petremont passed away at 104 years on February 20, 2020 in Orange, CT. She was born in Norwood, MA on May 7, 1915. She married 1st Lt. Gordon B. Petremont who predeceased her in 2004 after 60 wonderful years. She was a loving Mother to Nancy Bailey and her husband Robert and William Petremont and his wife Maryann and Aunt to Robert J. Petremont and his wife Susan. She was very proud of her grandchildren David Upham Bailey and his wife Carolyn, Laurel Bailey Ghose and her husband Saelen, Mark Petremont, Aimee Petremont and Debbie Wertman, and her eight great-grandchildren Nicholas Bailey; Brayden, Avery, & Maya Ruth Ghose; Alexia & Mark J. Petremont, Jose & Anthony Melendez. She graduated from Lasell College in Newton, MA in 1936. Ruth was a 70-year member & past Regent of Freelove Baldwin Stow Chapter of DAR in Milford, a member of Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America, The Society of Mayflower Descendants and The Upham Family Society. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 10 years and Deaconess & President of the Women's Fellowship of the Orange Congregational Church. Ruth loved gardening, bowling and going out to dinner! She never missed a chance to travel especially to Vermont or to visit with her family. Many Thanks to Maplewood at Orange and Constellation Health Services for their amazing care. A Memorial Service will be held at the Orange Congregational Church, Orange, CT at a later date. Donations may be made to Orange Congregational Church, 205 Meetinghouse, LA, Orange, CT 06477 or Freelove Baldwin Stow Chapter of the DAR, 55 Prospect St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave condolences, or to obtain updated information about the Memorial Service, or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020