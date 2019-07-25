New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth V. Rogers


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth V. Rogers Obituary
Rogers, Ruth V.
Ruth VanVleck Rogers, 88, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. Born in New Haven on November 21, 1930 to the late Sherwood and Hilda VanVleck Rogers, she was a graduate of Hamden High School and received her bachelor's degree in agriculture from UCONN. For many years she worked for Valentine & Kolb Jewelers specializing in watch repair. As an amateur musician, Ruth was involved with Neighborhood Music School, the New Haven Opera, and the New Haven Oratorio Choir. She will be missed by many friends and her honorary family, the Liddells.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Service celebrating Ruth's life in Elim Park's Nelson Hall on Sunday, August 4th at 1:30 p.m. BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden is in care of arrangements. To send a condolence, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now