Rogers, Ruth V.
Ruth VanVleck Rogers, 88, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. Born in New Haven on November 21, 1930 to the late Sherwood and Hilda VanVleck Rogers, she was a graduate of Hamden High School and received her bachelor's degree in agriculture from UCONN. For many years she worked for Valentine & Kolb Jewelers specializing in watch repair. As an amateur musician, Ruth was involved with Neighborhood Music School, the New Haven Opera, and the New Haven Oratorio Choir. She will be missed by many friends and her honorary family, the Liddells.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Service celebrating Ruth's life in Elim Park's Nelson Hall on Sunday, August 4th at 1:30 p.m. BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden is in care of arrangements. To send a condolence, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019