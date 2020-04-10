New Haven Register Obituaries
Services

Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Ruth Wilkins Obituary
Wilkins, Ruth
Ruth S. Wilkins, 82, of Bethany, CT passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Seymour, CT. Ruth was born in New Haven to the late Albert and Ruth Mooney on September 21, 1937. She attended James Hill House High School in New Haven and graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. For many years, she worked as a Social Worker at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was a member of the Jack and Jill Incorporation and was also a member of Dixwell Congregational Church in New Haven singing in the choir. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Alphonso Wilkins; children, Leslie Wilkins Pruitt and David Wilkins; grandchildren, Jessica Pruitt and Wesley Pruitt; best friend, Margo Taylor; and many extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020 at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Shady Knolls Facility, Dixwell Congregational Church and our friends. To leave a message of comfort for the Wilkins family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
