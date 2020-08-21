1/1
Ruth Wilson Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anderson, Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson Anderson, 96, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 in Fort Pierce, FL. She was born on March 31, 1924 in New Haven, CT, the daughter of Ethel (Layland) and Horace Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Alfred and Ernie Wilson, her first husband Kenneth Porter, and her late husband Stanley Anderson. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Porter) Collopy and her husband Tom of Port St. Lucie, FL and Branford (Lanphier Cove) CT; son Kenneth Porter of Vero Beach, FL; her granddaughter Linae (Collopy) Wutzl and her husband Rodger and great-grandsons Christopher and Stephen of Brookfield, CT; her grandson Timothy Porter and his partner Danielle Christie of Myrtle Beach, SC; her niece Louine (Wilson) Ek of Big Canoe, GA; her nephew Al Wilson and his wife Judy of Ocala, FL; and longtime friend Tom Werner of Barefoot Bay, FL.
Ruth lived in East Haven, CT in the 1950's where she was a Sunday School teacher at Old Stone Church, and she worked in retail selling dresses at Aldon Parlor in New Haven. She later lived in Hamden, CT for many years before retiring to Barefoot Bay, FL in the 1980's where she enjoyed a very active life. Ruth played golf, softball, and won numerous swimming medals in the Senior Olympics. She loved to travel, taking many cruises. But for all of her adult life until 6 years ago she would return to Lanphier Cove in Branford, CT where she enjoyed her summers with family and many friends. We all have many happy memories of the good times we had with Ruth at Lanphier Cove. In her last few years, she was easily identified in the halls of her assisted living facility by the license plate on her walker which said "Ruthie Baby".
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Old Stone Church, 251 Main Street, East Haven, CT 06512.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved