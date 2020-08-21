Anderson, Ruth Wilson

Ruth Wilson Anderson, 96, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 in Fort Pierce, FL. She was born on March 31, 1924 in New Haven, CT, the daughter of Ethel (Layland) and Horace Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Alfred and Ernie Wilson, her first husband Kenneth Porter, and her late husband Stanley Anderson. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Porter) Collopy and her husband Tom of Port St. Lucie, FL and Branford (Lanphier Cove) CT; son Kenneth Porter of Vero Beach, FL; her granddaughter Linae (Collopy) Wutzl and her husband Rodger and great-grandsons Christopher and Stephen of Brookfield, CT; her grandson Timothy Porter and his partner Danielle Christie of Myrtle Beach, SC; her niece Louine (Wilson) Ek of Big Canoe, GA; her nephew Al Wilson and his wife Judy of Ocala, FL; and longtime friend Tom Werner of Barefoot Bay, FL.

Ruth lived in East Haven, CT in the 1950's where she was a Sunday School teacher at Old Stone Church, and she worked in retail selling dresses at Aldon Parlor in New Haven. She later lived in Hamden, CT for many years before retiring to Barefoot Bay, FL in the 1980's where she enjoyed a very active life. Ruth played golf, softball, and won numerous swimming medals in the Senior Olympics. She loved to travel, taking many cruises. But for all of her adult life until 6 years ago she would return to Lanphier Cove in Branford, CT where she enjoyed her summers with family and many friends. We all have many happy memories of the good times we had with Ruth at Lanphier Cove. In her last few years, she was easily identified in the halls of her assisted living facility by the license plate on her walker which said "Ruthie Baby".

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Old Stone Church, 251 Main Street, East Haven, CT 06512.



