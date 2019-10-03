|
KORNREICH, Ruth Zelda (Lear)
KORNREICH, Ruth Zelda (Lear), died following her 95th birthday surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband Arnold "Buddy" Kornreich, parents Mabel and Bennett Lear and brother Charles Lear. Ruth was the mother of Lynne Ditman Goldberg and Richard Goldberg, Lou and Patti Kornreich, and Ken and Marcy Kornreich. She was the loving grandmother of Stacy and Adam Dworkin, Bruce Ditman and fiancée Katie Golden, Lisa and Mordechai Bloomberg, Sarah and Etan Golubtchik, Hannah and Ilan Lastoff, Ilana and Josh Richton, Rachel Kornreich and partner Sam Schwartz, Kayla and Abie Rubin, Ari Kornreich, Malorie and Gabe Goldberg, Candace and Matthew Goldberg, and nineteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Lear and family.
Funeral services will be held at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven on Friday afternoon (TODAY) Oct.4, at 2:00 p.m. Shiva will be Observed on Saturday evening at the family's home in Woodbridge from 7:15 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday Shiva will be held at Ken & Marcy Kornreich, 22 Priscilla Circ., Wellesley, Mass from 2-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Amer, Friends of Magen David Adom (afmda.org) or to Camp Young Judaea (campyoungjudaea.com). The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit, www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 4, 2019