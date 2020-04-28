|
|
Kiley, Ryan
Ryan Kiley of New Haven died unexpectedly on April 26, 2020. He was the love of his mother's life. Born in New Haven on August 16, 1993 to Angela Esposito Kiley and Raymond Kiley, Ryan graduated from Notre Dame High School and, at the time of his death, was working as an installer for Poolscape. Ryan had an infectious personality and always had a story to tell. He loved his family, playing tennis and spending time with his friends. Ryan is the brother of Elizabeth Kiley, Ashley (Misha) Strumwasser and Sean Kiley. He is also survived by his grandmother Angela Fedor, his nieces Hayden and Hailey Strumwasser, many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends.
A private visitation and graveside service will be held with Ryan's family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will take place on a future date. Share a memory and sign Ryan's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020