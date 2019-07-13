O'Reilly, Ryan William

Ryan William O'Reilly

October 19, 2018 to July 9, 2019

"You'll forever be my one true broken heart, pieces inside of me and you'll forever, my baby be."

Baby Blue- Dave Matthews Band

Ryan William O'Reilly was called home to God on July 9th, 2019 while in the arms of his loving parents, Rosalie Ferrucci and Patrick O'Reilly surrounded by the love and care of family and the PICU team at Yale Children's Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut.

The world was blessed with Ryan on October 19, 2018. Due to complications related to Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Ryan gained his angel wings at only 8 months old after overcoming medical obstacles time and time again. During his brief time on this earth, he touched the lives of thousands via newspaper articles and social media, though few were able to make his acquaintance face to face due to health concerns. He spent many months in the Yale Pediatric Intensive Care Unit where he brought joy to all who entered and even spent time greeting visitors from the doorway of his room. He will be missed dearly by all.

He is survived by his grandparents Lola Igleceria (Lisa) and Egidio Ferrucci, Glenna and John O'Reilly, aunts and uncles Diane Ferrucci, Helena (Jonathan) Clark, Erin (Jose) O'Reilly-Saez, and Emily (Craig) Malan, Michael Ferrucci, Anthony (Teri) Ferrucci, Steven Ferrucci, Michael O'Reilly, Sean O'Reilly, cousins Magdalen and Kaitlyn Ferrucci, Glenna and Emma Clark, and Ella Saez, and many other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven, CT 06511 on Monday, July 15th, 2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM. Mass services at St. Bernadette's Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven, CT 06512 on Tuesday July 16th, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery, 295 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. A reception will follow at Anthony's Of Guilford, 2392 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437 at 1:30 PM.

The family has asked that donations be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Kisses From Katie Foundation. www.kissesfromkatie.org Published in The New Haven Register from July 14 to July 15, 2019