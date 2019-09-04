|
|
Grier, Sadie Mae
Sadie M. Grier passed in peace on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 74. Sadie was born on August 12, 1945 to the late Alonzo and Lila Greene in Plantersville, South Carolina.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Wanda Grier–Rose (David) of Hamden, CT; Joseph Grier (Tammy) of Newport News, VA; Tywan Grier of New Haven, CT; Lavonne Grier of New Haven, CT, and a special nephew Milton "Roy" Greene; Grandchildren Gregory Brunson Jr., David Rose Jr., Shaunice Grier, Shanyah Grier, Dontre' Grier, Tywan Grier Jr.; and one great-grandchild Alianna Gibbs-Diaz. She is also survived by one sister Annie Pearl Vanderhost (Roscoe) of Plantersville, SC; one brother, Steven Greene of Rochester, NY; two aunts Alice Greene of Plantersville, SC and Sadie Greene of Rochester, NY.
A celebration of his life will take place Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bethel AME Church, 255 Goffe St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours at the church from 8:00 –10:00 AM. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Grier family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019