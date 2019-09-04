New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Grier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Mae Grier


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Mae Grier Obituary
Grier, Sadie Mae
Sadie M. Grier passed in peace on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 74. Sadie was born on August 12, 1945 to the late Alonzo and Lila Greene in Plantersville, South Carolina.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Wanda Grier–Rose (David) of Hamden, CT; Joseph Grier (Tammy) of Newport News, VA; Tywan Grier of New Haven, CT; Lavonne Grier of New Haven, CT, and a special nephew Milton "Roy" Greene; Grandchildren Gregory Brunson Jr., David Rose Jr., Shaunice Grier, Shanyah Grier, Dontre' Grier, Tywan Grier Jr.; and one great-grandchild Alianna Gibbs-Diaz. She is also survived by one sister Annie Pearl Vanderhost (Roscoe) of Plantersville, SC; one brother, Steven Greene of Rochester, NY; two aunts Alice Greene of Plantersville, SC and Sadie Greene of Rochester, NY.
A celebration of his life will take place Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bethel AME Church, 255 Goffe St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours at the church from 8:00 –10:00 AM. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Grier family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now