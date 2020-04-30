|
Kaoud, Saliba A.
Saliba Abraham Kaoud, 83, of Orange, CT passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Jerusalem, Palestine on September 26, 1936, immigrating in 1966 with his family from Ramallah, Palestine to Long Island, NY, and settling in Orange, CT in 1975. A successful entrepreneur, Saliba worked hard for his family. He impacted those around him with his lively personality, jokes and story-telling. Saliba was especially loving and protective of his family. We will miss him dearly. Saliba was the beloved husband of Julia Kaoud, of Orange. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Renda Kaoud Margieh, his parents Abraham and Rhameh Kaoud, his brother Hannah and sister Naiemeh. Survived by children Sana Margieh (wife of Mounder Margieh predeceased), Elham Kaoud, Abraham (Maggie) Kaoud, Ayman (Roula) Kaoud, Victoria Kaoud Wilde, his siblings Jamil Kaoud, Jamileh K. Muhaweih, Fadwa K. Baba, fourteen grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and a great-grandson on the way, as well as uncountable family and friends.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020