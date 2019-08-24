New Haven Register Obituaries
Sally Ann Loffreda Obituary
Loffreda, Sally Ann
Sally Ann (Madel) Loffreda, age 72 of Guilford, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was the widow of Robert A. Loffreda, to whom she was married for 42 wonderful years.
Mrs. Loffreda was born on October 5, 1946 in New York, New York. She worked for many years as a finance and office manager. Sally enjoyed horseback riding, golf and tennis but what was always most important to her was her family. It can be said with great pride that Sally exemplified a "live well lived". She will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know and love her.
Left to remember, cherish and honor Sally's love and legacy are her daughter, Shay Loffreda of Ocoee, FL and her son, Jason Loffreda of Orlando, FL, her very special cousins, Judy, Dorothy, Carol and Janet and many special friends and acquaintances.
Funeral services for Mrs. Loffreda will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in New St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hamilton Ave., Waterbury with the Rev. Msgr. David Walker, presiding. Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home, 1987 East Main St. at Southmayd Rd., Waterbury, CT has been honored to assist the family with arrangements. For further information or to leave an online message of comfort, please visit the funeral home website at www.eastsidememorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019
