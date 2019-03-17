New Haven Register Obituaries
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Sally Ann McKenna Obituary
McKenna, Sally Ann
Sally Ann McKenna, 94, of Milford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 14, 2019. Sally is finally reunited with her husband and love of her life, Albert "Mac" McKenna. She was born on June 3, 1924 in Plainfield, CT to the late Wilfred and Lillian Royle.
Sally was an incredibly strong and independent woman. She was an avid fan of the Red Sox; however, most of her cheering and rooting was for her children and grandchildren at their sporting events. She loved nothing more than being a mom and a grandma and treasured every moment spent with her family.
Sally leaves behind her sons, Guy McKenna and his wife Lynn, and Shawn McKenna and his wife Susan; Beverly Burbank, who was like a daughter to her; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother Payson Royle; and many nieces and nephews. Also, a special thank you to Sally's caregiver and friend for the last eight years, Beverly Thomas, for her love and dedication. Sally was predeceased by her son, Ronald McKenna and her sister, Arlene Marx.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service to conclude at 12 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. Interment will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518 or www.alz.org/ct. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019
