Sally J. Mackenzie
Mackenzie, Sally J.
Sally June Mackenzie, 92, formerly of North Branford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Branford Hills Healthcare, Branford, CT. Born on July 17, 1928 in Gilbertville, Massachusetts, she was the wife of the late Philip Mackenzie, and the daughter of the late Lloyd Bombriant and Alice (Metcalf) Bombriant.
Sally will be remembered for her gentle, loving presence. She was an avid knitter and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by those that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Sally is survived by her children Jeffrey Miller and his wife Karen of Northford, Marvin Miller of Middletown, and Bettie Martinez and her husband Philip of Branford. She also leaves behind her brother James Bombriant of South Carolina, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Besides her husband Philip, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Alderman of Wethersfield, Betty Walsh of Branford, and Phyllis Pugliese of North Haven, and her grandson, Michael Miller.
In honor of Sally's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Services will be at a later date and at the convenience of the family. Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford, is entrusted with her arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 17, 2020.
