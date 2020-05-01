Gendler, Sally Jane
Sally Jane (Adnopoz) Gendler
It is with profound sadness to report Sally Gendler passed away on April 22nd at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, due to complications from her valiant, prolonged battle with Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia since March of 2019. She was 60 years young.
Sally brought joy of life, unexpected kindnesses, irrepressible optimism, effervescent style and a smile to many worlds through her vividly full, though truncated life. She found and made lasting personal connections with everyone she touched, from children and families at the Mount Airy Recreation Center to schools and to horticulture enthusiasts in garden clubs and competitions. She particularly loved sharing her combined passions to help open up new worlds for families, friends and children in the programs with which she was involved. She brought beauty and horticultural knowledge into the lives of others as an education guide and volunteer at the Morris Arboretum where she led tours primarily for visiting school groups. She was also Co-Chair of the Arboretum's 2019 Moonlight & Roses Gala. Most recently Sally had merged her skills and passions to create a program called Cooking from the Garden: Seed to Table which she implemented with the staff at the Mount Airy Recreation Center. This after school program taught students at the Recreation Center to propagate vegetables and herbs from seed, care for the crops, and team together to use the weekly sequenced harvests to prepare a meal with an international flavor for themselves and their families. Sally had been selected by the American Horticultural Society's National Children and Youth Garden Symposium to present this program at a national conference.
Sally, who was born in Hamden, Connecticut, attended Hopkins Day Prospect Hill School, and graduated from Dartmouth College in 1982, where she was a member of the varsity Lacrosse team and Sigma Kappa sorority. Following college, she became a production assistant for ABC's Wide World of Sports, worked on Monday Night and College Football, the Professional Golf Tour and two Olympics. She later became a production assistant for the Children's Television Workshop's 321 Contact. After leaving television production, she earned an ED.M and M.S. in Special Education from Bank Street College of Education. Moving to Philadelphia after her marriage to Steven Gendler in 1989, Sally focused on early child education, first at United Cerebral Palsy in Chestnut Hill, then Children's Seashore House in New Jersey and later at the Hall Mercer Child and Parent Center of Pennsylvania Hospital. Volunteer activities included becoming Greene Towne School Board President in 1997 and a member of the film selection committee of the Greater Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival. She honed her love of travel and culinary adventure while working at Robertson's Travel and through a Post Graduate Certificate in Culinary Arts from the Arts Institute of Philadelphia.
However, horticulture and the many lessons which it could teach, became Sally's greatest passion. Sally was active in the Garden Club of Philadelphia, where she played multiple roles and won numerous awards, among them the Dorothy Sims Keith Award for Shows Participation and Stimulation of Horticulture Interest, The Heckscher Bowl for Horticulture and the Peggy Dilks Award for Exhibition. She was a Chair of Competitive Classes at the Philadelphia Flower Show, in which she loved participating and winning blue ribbons. Sally volunteered for the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society for many years and also worked there.
Sally was a Judging Candidate for Horticulture; Garden Club of America. She held a Master Gardeners' Certificate from Penn State Extension Philadelphia County. When she could no longer garden safely, she used her talent to produce a striking series of botanical illustrations to help escape the rigors of leukemia treatment cycles.
Sally's life-long loves also encompassed sports and the arts. She was a sportswoman who loved golf, tennis, bowling, waterskiing, the Phillies, Eagles, Sixers and the Connecticut Huskies Women Basketball team. She never tired of musical theater, film and her beloved Broadway. Friends easily recognized her by her famous laugh, whether she was in the crowd attending events in Philadelphia or at Dartmouth events, even though they may not have seen one another for years. She shared a love for Camp Walden in Maine with her daughters and many camp friends of long standing. Her special places included Brandywine River Museum, Morris Arboretum, any Broadway Theater, Monhegan Island, Martha's Vineyard, and the waterfalls of the Finger Lakes and she loved introducing people to all of them. She led a peripatetic life, you never knew where she would turn up!
Sally is survived by her husband, Steve Gendler, daughters, Liza Gendler and Abigail Gendler, brother Stephen Adnopoz, parents Jean and Robert Adnopoz and nieces Kara, Dana and Hayley Adnopoz. The family will hold a celebration of life when conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sailing Heals (www.sailingheals.org); Morris Arboretum (www.morrisarboretum.org); Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org)
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.