1/1
Sally LeRoux
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoux, Sally
Sally Ollman LeRoux, 81, of West Haven entered into rest on August 28, 2020 at home with loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late James LeRoux for 27 years. Sally is survived by her children Paul D. (Bernice) LeRoux, Diane (Frank) Skoronski, Ronald and Steven LeRoux, 6 grandchildren Jaimie, Michael and Sara Bosco, Ryan Skoronski, Steven and Dylan LeRoux and 5 great-grandchildren Aydan, Noah, Joshua, Natalie and Mila. She was predeceased by her siblings Ruth Jacobson and Melvin Ollman.
Sally was born June 26, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York and was the daughter of the late Isidore Ollman and Pearl Brown Ollman. She shared many stories about growing up in Brooklyn with her treasured friends. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, Sally remained in New York enjoying her work in a law office. She later moved to Florida to be near her sister, who she adored, and eventually settled in Connecticut where she married and lovingly raised her family.
Sally retired from Bayer Pharmaceuticals, formerly Miles Pharmaceuticals, where she enjoyed her work and valued her friendships in the sales office for more than thirty years.
She enjoyed organizing and taking bus trips, an occasional day at the casino, events at the senior center, sitting on her back porch admiring her beautiful yard, caring for her dogs, and spending time with her friends. More than anything, Sally was a devoted mother and grandmother. There was nothing more important to her than family. Whether it was sharing Sunday dinner or drives, embracing holiday traditions, going on a yearly vacation, or just watching a movie together, her family was her world. She was loved immensely and will be forever missed.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved