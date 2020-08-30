LeRoux, Sally
Sally Ollman LeRoux, 81, of West Haven entered into rest on August 28, 2020 at home with loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late James LeRoux for 27 years. Sally is survived by her children Paul D. (Bernice) LeRoux, Diane (Frank) Skoronski, Ronald and Steven LeRoux, 6 grandchildren Jaimie, Michael and Sara Bosco, Ryan Skoronski, Steven and Dylan LeRoux and 5 great-grandchildren Aydan, Noah, Joshua, Natalie and Mila. She was predeceased by her siblings Ruth Jacobson and Melvin Ollman.
Sally was born June 26, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York and was the daughter of the late Isidore Ollman and Pearl Brown Ollman. She shared many stories about growing up in Brooklyn with her treasured friends. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, Sally remained in New York enjoying her work in a law office. She later moved to Florida to be near her sister, who she adored, and eventually settled in Connecticut where she married and lovingly raised her family.
Sally retired from Bayer Pharmaceuticals, formerly Miles Pharmaceuticals, where she enjoyed her work and valued her friendships in the sales office for more than thirty years.
She enjoyed organizing and taking bus trips, an occasional day at the casino, events at the senior center, sitting on her back porch admiring her beautiful yard, caring for her dogs, and spending time with her friends. More than anything, Sally was a devoted mother and grandmother. There was nothing more important to her than family. Whether it was sharing Sunday dinner or drives, embracing holiday traditions, going on a yearly vacation, or just watching a movie together, her family was her world. She was loved immensely and will be forever missed.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:www.westhavenfuneral.com
.