Santacroce, Sally
Sally Mallinson Santacroce, 75, of Branford passed away on August 18, 2019 at her home. Loving mother of Karin (Michael) Perricone of Branford and the late Michael, David and Laura Santacroce. Cherished grandmother of Anna and Michael Perricone. Sister of the late Nancy Augur and Susan Herman. Sally was born in New Haven on May 6, 1944 daughter of the late Charles and Lois Mallinson. Sally was the loving companion of the late Raymond E. Luden Sr. Special friend of Ralph Castellon of North Branford. Prior to her retirement Sally was a New Business Clerk for the Knights of Columbus. Sally loved to garden, knit, read and spend time with her grandchildren.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven THURSDAY morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Bosco Parish in St. Mary's Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Feed Branford Kids, P.O. Box 651, Branford, CT 06405 or to the Ben Callahan Memorial Foundation, 7 Brightwood Lane, Branford, CT 06405. Sign Sally's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019