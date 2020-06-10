Corcoran , Sallyann (Ginger)
Sallyann (Ginger) Corcoran, 91, of East Haven, passed away June 8, 2020 at CT Hospice. She was born January 27, 1929 in New Haven to James and Josephine (Ward) Ginger. Sallyann is survived by her children; daughters, Pamela DeDona (Carmen) of Branford, Sharon Corcoran of East Haven, sons, Wayne "Cub" Corcoran of East Haven and Scott Corcoran (Molly) of Milford. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Daniel DeDona (Xiangjun), Greg DeDona (Vicki) and Jayme DeDona (Valerie), Jillian Corcoran, Cameron Corcoran and Ryleigh Rivas. Sallyann was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years, Robert Corcoran (2013) and a brother, Edward Ginger.
Sallyann was as loving and caring as a person could be, especially to her family. She always said that she wasn't afraid of death, she was afraid of being apart from her family. She married the love of her life Robert, her husband of over 60 years. She then dedicated her life to her husband, 4 children and grandchildren. She was a gifted artist and would draw beautiful pictures as one of her great pastimes. She loved animals, especially birds (Cardinals and Blue Jays), as well as the many family cats that left before her. She loved her Television, after all she married a "TV Man" and over the years enjoyed many shows with her kids, Everybody Loves Raymond, King of Queens, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm and of course The Lifetime Movie Channel.
She loved her jewelry and making herself all dolled up for weekly dinners with her husband and family. She sold her beloved "re-furbished" jewelry at the Old Stone Church every June until her health got in the way. Sallyann had incredible strength and faith in God and while she wasn't an avid church goer, she prayed constantly thanking the Lord for her blessings and health for her loved ones. Even strangers were touched by her during the numerous trips to St. Raphael's over the past few years. She would take on the role of "healer" with a smile, a touch of her hand, or a kind word and a blessing. We often thought that she went to the hospital not to help herself but to help others and she was like this until the very end.
A Nurse in Hospice said that she wished she could stay in her room all day with that cute smile and personality! That's who Sallyann Corcoran is… a family woman through and through, with strong faith in God, a smile, kind word and a twinkling eye for anyone she came in contact with. May her memory live on through her family and everyone she has touched in her life.
A private graveside service will be held at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven and under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Donation may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105-9959 in memory of Sallyann Corcoran.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 10, 2020.