Puglia, Salvatore A.
Salvatore A. Puglia, 84, of Orange, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020, at CT Hospice. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan Landini Puglia, his devoted children, Paul, Stephen (Robyn), Nancy (Eric Bartels), Diane Puglia Ryan, and Jannine Puglia Gaudet (Craig); and nine cherished grandchildren: Léna and Errol Bartels, Shaun and Shay Ryan, Mia and Margo Gaudet, and Violet, Eden, and Aria Puglia. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Joan Puglia, and their children, as well as his sister-in-law, Josephine Branchini and her children.
Sal graduated from Notre Dame High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from Fairfield University. He continued his education at Boston College where he received a master's degree in chemistry. Sal had a successful career as a chemist for over 50 years, working for companies such as Olin, Upjohn, Columbia Magnetics (CBS), and Uniroyal, and his name appears on several patents. He enjoyed travels to the Caribbean and Europe with his family and was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. Sal loved God, his wife, his children, and a nice plate of homemade pasta, generally in that order. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation will take place Sunday, March 1, 2 to 5 p.m., at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A procession will leave the funeral home Monday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Infant Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2020