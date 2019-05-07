Home

Salvatore Bove, 68, of East Haven passed away April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Roberta Proto Bove.
Born in New Haven on Nov. 10, 1950 to the late Salvatore and Jean Zaurski Bove. Sal was a longtime employee of the Knights of Columbus Supreme Headquarters until his retirement in 2016.
Besides his wife, Sal leaves behind sister-in-law Joan Amato Sacco, nephews Gabriel Amato, Frank (Cheech) Amato, Christopher Amato, Michael Esposito and nieces Alicia Amato, Gianna Buonocore, Elle Amato and many good friends.
In Sal's honor a memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pio of Pietrelcina-St. Vincent de Paul Campus, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2019
