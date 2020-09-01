1/1
Salvatore Ciarleglio
Ciarleglio, Salvatore
Salvatore A. Ciarleglio Jr., 70, of 30582 N. Finley Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ, formerly of Hamden, CT, passed away on August 26, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on December 11, 1949, to the late Salvatore Sr. and Raffaela "Mae" (Giordano) Ciarleglio. He served in the 103D Combat Support Squadron of the CT Air National Guard. Salvatore worked in the food industry for several years prior to becoming a full-time police officer. He was employed as a police officer with the State of CT Protective Services for twenty years until his retirement. In 2000, he received CCSU Police Department's employee of the year award. He also served as vice president for the Protective Services union. Salvatore was active in his community; coaching for the Hamden Fathers Baseball Association. He also loved riding his horse and volunteering with equine therapy for kids with disabilities. Salvatore was a loving husband of nearly 50 years to Valerie (Parcella) Ciarleglio as well as a loving and caring father of 3 sons and daughters-in-law: Anthony (Teresa) Ciarleglio; Gary (Tanya) Ciarleglio, and Steven (Shari) Ciarleglio. He was a loving grandfather of three grandchildren, Natalie, Amelia, and Aaron Ciarleglio. Salvatore was also a loving step grandfather of Jennifer Reyes (husband Christopher Reyes) and Ryan Gedney; and step great-grandfather of Lola and Madeline Reyes. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. At the request of the family, all services will be privately held.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 1, 2020.
