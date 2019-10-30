|
|
DeRosa, Salvatore D.
Salvatore D. DeRosa, 89, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Norma Buonocore DeRosa. Salvatore (fondly called Skippy) was born in New Haven on October 18, 1930 and was the son of the late Louis DeRosa and Mollie DeLeone Tamartino. Father of Daniel R. DeRosa, Joanne (Michael) Pentino, Laura (Matthew) Martin and the late Raymond M. DeRosa. Grandfather of Michael (Liz), Kristina, Mark, Daniel (Adrianne), David, Matthew and Robert DeRosa John (Dawn) and Jennifer Finn, Jessica (Scott) Shumway. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Keelyn, Peyton, Grayce, John and Hailey. Also survived by his sister Margaret (Richard) Lostritto. Salvatore was a US Airforce veteran having served during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of the former studio, DeRosa Photography in East Haven for many years until his retirement. During that time, Sal was a member of the Connecticut Professional Photographers Association (CPPA) and the Professional Photographers Association (PPA) winning numerous awards including the People Choice Award for his Black & White photos and portraits within the photographer organizations he belonged to. He was an avid baseball and softball player in Connecticut and Fort Myers, Florida until the age of 87. He played in the Roy Hobbs Tournament, competed, won the Senior Olympics' for softball, coached both baseball and softball for many years, and was inducted into the Wallingford ASA Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 2014. Salvatore was also a member of the East Coast Swamp Flyers and was widely known for his vast skills in aviation as a designer, builder and flyer of radio control and model airplanes. This passion became very influential in the careers of his 3 eldest grandsons; Sal also enjoyed going to the gym and his Jazz collection. His greatest loves of all were his family and dancing with Norma.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Everyone is invited to go directly to Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford on Saturday morning at 11:30 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery with full military honors www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2019