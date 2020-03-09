New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Nicola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Di Nicola


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore Di Nicola Obituary
Di Nicola, Salvatore
Salvatore, DiNicola, 83, passed away peacefully March 8, 2020 in New Haven. He was a lifelong New Haven resident and was born in the city on December 15, 1936 a son of the late Anthony and Marie Gulisano DiNicola. Sal was the Director of Parks and Recreation in the Town of Orange then became the State Tax Marshall.
After his retirement he settled in West Haven. Most notably he was a member of the Hillhouse High School "Wonder 5". The 1955 basketball team which won a state championship finishing the season 26-0 and eventually playing in the Boston Garden for the New England title. He is survived by his son Robert (Ingrid) Di Nicole; a brother Vincent; and his grandchildren Robert and Mason, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Anthony; and sisters Marie Vendetto, Carmel Ricca, and Teresa Simone. Funeral will depart from the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm. St. New Haven Wednesday at 9:30. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 8:30 – 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church, New Haven at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the St. Lawrence Mausoleum.
To leave a condolence, please visit
wwwcelentanofuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Celentano Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -