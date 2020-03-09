|
|
Di Nicola, Salvatore
Salvatore, DiNicola, 83, passed away peacefully March 8, 2020 in New Haven. He was a lifelong New Haven resident and was born in the city on December 15, 1936 a son of the late Anthony and Marie Gulisano DiNicola. Sal was the Director of Parks and Recreation in the Town of Orange then became the State Tax Marshall.
After his retirement he settled in West Haven. Most notably he was a member of the Hillhouse High School "Wonder 5". The 1955 basketball team which won a state championship finishing the season 26-0 and eventually playing in the Boston Garden for the New England title. He is survived by his son Robert (Ingrid) Di Nicole; a brother Vincent; and his grandchildren Robert and Mason, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Anthony; and sisters Marie Vendetto, Carmel Ricca, and Teresa Simone. Funeral will depart from the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm. St. New Haven Wednesday at 9:30. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 8:30 – 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church, New Haven at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the St. Lawrence Mausoleum.
To leave a condolence, please visit
wwwcelentanofuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020