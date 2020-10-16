Iannotti, Salvatore

Born in San Lorenzo Maggiore in the province of Benevento, Italy on January 30, 1940, Dr. Salvatore Iannotti passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 in Benevento, Italy. He was a son of Luigi Giovanni Iannotti and Mafalda Tazza. He received his medical degree from the University of Naples in 1968 and completed an internship in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Roosevelt Hospital in New York and a residency at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where he served as Chief Resident of OB-GYN from 1973 until 1974.

Dr. Iannotti was an attending physician at Griffin Hospital in Derby, Connecticut from 1974 until 1995, and he was the Chief of the Department of OB-GYN at Griffin Hospital from 1985 until 1990. Dr. Iannotti was an Assistant Clinical Professor at the Yale School of Nursing in New Haven, Connecticut from 1978 until 1988. Dr. Iannotti was also an attending physician at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut from 1980 until 1995. Outside of medicine, Dr. Iannotti had a passion for boats, and he started a power boat manufacturing company, Sea Sled Inc., in the 1980s.

In 1995, Dr. Iannotti became ill with a severe form of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which required him to be intubated for over nine months and hospitalized for over 14 months. He fought this illness with his characteristic courage and determination, and he took his first steps after 18 months. Shortly after the wedding of his daughter, he moved back to Italy, where he completed his recuperation and began a new career. While the gravity of the illness left him unable to perform surgery or walk without assistance, in 1999 Dr. Iannotti began to study psychotherapy with a focus on neuropsychology and psychopharmacology in Rome, Italy. He completed the specialization in 2003 and began research in gene expression, wrote countless articles, and received a diploma in strategic psychotherapy. Most recently, Dr. Iannotti was the Scientific Director of the International Center of Psychology and Psychotherapy in Salerno, Italy.

Dr. Iannotti leaves behind a daughter, Lori Zyskowski, and her husband, Robert Zyskowski II, and two beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Zyskowski and Robert Zyskowski III. He also leaves his brothers, Giuseppe Iannotti and Angelantonio Iannotti, and his sisters, Maria Luiga Iannotti and Mariannina Iannotti. He was predeceased by a brother, Vincenzo Iannotti. Dr. Iannotti also leaves cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.



