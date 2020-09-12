1/1
Salvatore J. Allevi
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allevi, Salvatore J.
Entered into rest, peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020, Salvatore J. Allevi, 92 longtime New Haven resident; beloved father of Marianne (Jack) Dwake; born June 15, 1928, son of the late Minnie and Angelo Vuolo Allevi. He was predeceased by his wife Evangeline Anastasio Allevi and baby brother Maurice. He served in the Army Medical Corps during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954 and then in the Reserves until 1960. Mr. Allevi graduated from Faifield University and pursued his graduate studies at SCSU where he later received his 6th year certificate. He was a teacher and also an adminstrator in the Meriden School System for 30 years before retiring in 1992. A devout Catholic, he was a longtime and active communicant of St. Joseph's Church serving as President of its Holy Name Society and Parish Council. Active in the Knights of Colombus Mr. Allevi was a Past Grand Knight and Financial Secretary of the San Salvador Council #1 and also the 4th Degree Knight in the John Barry Assembly.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 129 Edwards St., New Haven Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required at all services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary Parish, 5 Hillhouse Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved