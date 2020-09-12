Allevi, Salvatore J.
Entered into rest, peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020, Salvatore J. Allevi, 92 longtime New Haven resident; beloved father of Marianne (Jack) Dwake; born June 15, 1928, son of the late Minnie and Angelo Vuolo Allevi. He was predeceased by his wife Evangeline Anastasio Allevi and baby brother Maurice. He served in the Army Medical Corps during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954 and then in the Reserves until 1960. Mr. Allevi graduated from Faifield University and pursued his graduate studies at SCSU where he later received his 6th year certificate. He was a teacher and also an adminstrator in the Meriden School System for 30 years before retiring in 1992. A devout Catholic, he was a longtime and active communicant of St. Joseph's Church serving as President of its Holy Name Society and Parish Council. Active in the Knights of Colombus Mr. Allevi was a Past Grand Knight and Financial Secretary of the San Salvador Council #1 and also the 4th Degree Knight in the John Barry Assembly.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 129 Edwards St., New Haven Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required at all services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary Parish, 5 Hillhouse Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com