Migliaro, Salvatore J. "Buster"

Salvatore J. "Buster" Migliaro of West Haven died peacefully at home on June 11, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Southington, CT on February 14, 1935 to the late Dominic and Lucia Mondello Migliaro, Buster was a graduate of St. Michael School, served honorably in the National Guard and was the owner of New Haven Sheet Metal for 40 years. After he retired Buster worked as a custodian at West Haven High School. He was a member of Local 40 Sheet Metal Workers Union and the Umberto Club and was an avid New York Yankees and UCONN basketball fan. He is the father of John (Christina) Migliaro and Salvatore (Laurie) Migliaro. Grandfather of Viviana (Giovanni) Cardona, Salvatore (Alicia) Migliaro III, Dominic, Jana and JuJu Migliaro and great-grandfather of 5. He was the brother of Carmel Trapanotto, John C. Migliaro and the late Teresa Barbuto and Dominic Migliaro Jr. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Deena Migliaro. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to the . . Share a memory and sign Buster's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019