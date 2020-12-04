Mauriello, Salvatore J."Big Sal"
Salvatore J. "Big Sal" Mauriello, of East Haven passed away December 2, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital- St. Raphael Campus. Born in New Haven on March 5, 1939 son of the late Mario J. and Mary Pagliaro Mauriello, Sal had an early understanding of family values and responsibility, leaving high school to work and help support his family. He later graduated from Wilbur Cross High School and instilled the importance of education upon his family. He worked for Cyclops/ Detroit Steel for over 20 years where he was well respected by his coworkers and management and served as a union steward and vice president of the steel workers union. He later worked for the City of New Haven Parking Authority as Head of Security. Sal was a lifetime member and past President of the Umberto Club and member of the New Haven Yacht Club, Branford Elks, and the West Haven Italian American Club. He was recognized as the "Man of the Year" by the St. Patrick's Parish Neighborhood Reunion Committee. He is the father of Robert (Susan) Mauriello, Maria (Scott) Case, Mario J. (John McMillen) Mauriello, Salvatore J. (Carol) Mauriello Jr., Kim (Antonio) Izzo, and Dawn (Robert) Mercado, and step-daughter Michele (Steve) Salvati. Brother of Anna (Fred) Judd, Johanna (Anthony) Lombardozzi, and Peter (Georgina), Mario (June), Michael, and Gaetano (Geri) Mauriello. He is also survived by his loving partner Patricia "ET" Tsolis, 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and his former wife Joan Rivellini Mauriello. Sal was predeceased by his grandson Scott Case Jr.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, his funeral Mass and burial will be private. Masks and social distancing are required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
