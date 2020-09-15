1/
Salvatore John DePino
DePino, Salvatore John
Entered into rest, Sept. 15, 2020, Salvatore J. DePino, 95, of East Haven; husband of the late Marie Carrano DePino; father of Franics (Diane) DePino of Hamden; brother of Joseph DePino, the late Anthony and Frank DePino; born Dec. 21, 1924, son of the late Francesco and Carmelina Giovanelli DePino. He worked for Whitney Blake Company prior to his retirement.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Michael's Church at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 15, 2020.
