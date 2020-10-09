Corso, Salvatore L.Salvatore L. Corso 93, of Branford formerly of East Haven beloved husband of Madeline Esposito Corso passed away on October 8, 2020 at his home. Loving father of Angela (James) Primicerio of North Branford and Thomas Corso and Marie Corso both of Branford. Grandfather of Michael Primicerio and Kimberly (Kyle) Swartz. Brother of Frank (Mary) Corso of West Haven and the late Frances Cornello, Florence "Flossi" Amatruda, Margaret "Peggy" Corso and Steven, Joseph, Charles, Leon and Anthony Corso. Sal was born in West Haven on October 18, 1926 son of the late Thomas and Angelina Ciancola Corso. Prior to his retirement, he was a produce dealer for Young T. Corso Company. Sal served his country faithfully in the United States Navy during WWII and especially during the battle of Okinawa. Sal loved his Sunday dinners with the family and grandchildren, he enjoyed events with the East Haven Senior Center and was a member of the Pine Grove Men's Club a member of the American Legion and Neighborhood House in New Haven. The Corso family would like to thank all of Sal's caregivers for the wonderful care shown to Sal during his illness.Friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven TUESDAY morning at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call TUESDAY morning from 9:30 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd. Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437. Sign Sal's guest book online at