Dattilo Jr., Salvatore Louis
Salvatore Louis Dattilo Jr., of Hamden and North Haven, entered into Enteral Rest on April 17, 2020. He was born on born March 21, 1942 to the late Salvatore and Louise (Biondi) Dattilo Sr. Beloved father of Michelle (Dattilo) Landolfi, and Steven Dattilo. Cherished grandfather of Jaime Violano, Nicole Landolfi, Liam Dattilo. Also survived by one great-grandchild Analyn Violano, one brother Tony (Pina) Dattilo, one sister Louise (John)Connors, and a host of nieces and nephews. Employment for Pepsi Cola Company, Pratt Whitney, Yale University, the Groundskeeper for Meadow Brook Golf course in Hamden & owner of Sal's Landscaping company. He was an avid Outdoorsman enjoyed fishing hunting, golfing, he won many champions golf tournaments & gardening God's green earth.
A private burial will be held for immediate family members and a mass will be held at our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2020