Sampiere, Salvatore M.
Salvatore M. Sampiere, 84, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Roberta Mikolaitis Sampiere. Salvatore was born in Middletown on January 29, 1936 and was the son of the late Michael and Angela Lionetti Sampiere. He had worked as an electrical engineer for Connecticut Hypodermics, Inc. in Wallingford for many years. Salvatore was a member of St. Barnabas Church for 52 years and enjoyed reading. Father of Lisa (David) Visockis and Michele Sampiere. Brother of Grace (Brian) Sexton, Veronica Richmond, Marie and Michael Sampiere. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Please omit flowers and make all contributions to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020