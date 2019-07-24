Mangione, Salvatore

Salvatore Mangione, 90, of Oxford and East Haven, passed away peacefully at his East Haven home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Salvatore was born in Caltanissetta, Sicily, Italy on February 20, 1929, son of the late Giuseppe and Concetta Vinci Mangione. After emigrating from Sicily in 1947, he resided in Seymour until moving to Oxford where he built his home of nearly 60 years. He founded Mangione Construction Company and then later Sal Mangione and Sons. Salvatore was a proud veteran of the US Army, honorably serving during the Korean War. Salvatore loved the outdoors, construction, traveling and working in his garden. He was predeceased by his brother Louis. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lina (Sapia) Mangione; his five children: Ricardo Mangione (Jane) of Orange, Loredana Falcigno (Stephen) of Woodbridge, Sergio Mangione of East Haven, Nadia DeSimone (Alphonse) of Wallingford and Fabio Mangione (Kim) of East Haven, as well as his six grandchildren: Elise McCormick (Jack), Richard Mangione, Stephen Falcigno, Sabrina Falcigno, Marena DeSimone and Bianca DeSimone. Also survived by his sisters, Melina Distefano, Teresa Hartranft (Edward), several nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in Mt. Saint Peter's Cemetery, Derby. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 25, 2019