Velardi Jr., Salvatore R.
Salvatore R. Velardi Jr., 88, peacefully passed away at his home, March 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Gorry Velardi for 48 years and the late Mary Delbon Velardi. A son of the late Salvatore and Maria Grace DeAngelis Velardi. He was born in New Haven July 13, 1931. Mr. Velardi was the vice president of Edgewood Construction for 50 years. A graduate of Quinnipiac he was the president of his class in 1951, 1952, and 1953 and he started the Kappa Delta Mu fraternity with friends.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Unitas Club. Sal loved boating, fishing, and Quinnipiac hockey but his first love was his family. He is survived by his children Russell (Carrie) Velardi, Linda (Floyd) Goodall, Robert (Doreen) Balzano, and Laureen (Robert) Torre; brothers, Donald L. (Laverle) and Joseph N. (Mary) Velardi; and grandchildren, Steven, Nicole, Kristina, Brittany, Nicholas, Brittany, Richard, Taylor, Daniel, Eric and Jillian and four great-grandchildren Madison, Kurt, Avery and Macie. He was predeceased by a son Richard (Patricia) Balzano; and a daughter Laura Shellard and a sister Marie (Robert) Bates.
Funeral services are private at this time. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church at a time to be announced. His interment with his family will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery.
With our special thanks to Janet, Barbara and the entire team for their compassionate care.
Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06473.
The Celentano Funeral Home, New Haven is handling his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2020